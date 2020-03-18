RBC commits $2-million in support of COVID-19 community response efforts

Donations will support at-risk populations and communities affected by the global spread of COVID-19

TORONTO, March 18, 2020 /CNW/ - To support vulnerable populations and communities, RBC has committed an initial $2-million to COVID-19 community response efforts.

Donations will be directed to communities dealing with the repercussions of the global health challenges posed by COVID-19 and will be used for programs serving at-risk populations, addressing food insecurity, scaling mental well-being support access as well as providing other necessary services that are vital during challenging times like these.

As a first step, RBC will be donating funds to respond to community needs in Canada, the U.S. and globally to charitable partners including Food Banks Canada ; Feeding America and The World Health Organization's Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund .

We acknowledge that this is an evolving situation that requires a coordinated and sustained response. RBC is actively working with our community partners, subject matter experts, and the public and private sectors to understand and determine where the greatest community needs are and how to continue delivering the right support where it's needed most.

