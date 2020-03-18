Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas, Inc.: University Hospital in Germany Evaluates CLS TRANBERG | Laser Thermal Therapy System for Minimally Invasive Treatment of Small Liver Metastases and Tumors

LUND, Sweden, March 18, 2020for soft tissue for the treatment of small liver metastases and primary liver tumors. Twelve patients have been successfully treated with the MR-guided, Laser interstitial thermal therapy (LITT) procedure without treatment-related side effects.

The CLS mobile laser unit and disposable products under evaluation by the hospital are managed by CLS' German subsidiary, CLS GmbH.

"Currently twelve patients have been treated in an open interventional MR, with pre-planning and online control for a targeted approach and treatment success. Patients with different primary tumor entities and multiple liver lesions receive the laser ablation for up to three lesions per treatment. The treatment aim is to slow down the tumor progress and reduce pain," says Mats Ekelund, Chief Medical Officer at CLS.



"The objective of the collaboration is to evaluate and further develop MR-guided laser ablation with CLS' innovative products. The University Hospital in Magdeburg has extensive activities and experience in the area of image-guided, minimally invasive treatment of tumor diseases. I'm looking forward to further collaboration with the team at the hospital," says Lars-Erik Eriksson, CEO at CLS.

Magnetic resonance (MR)-controlled, laser-induced interstitial thermotherapy (LITT) is a non-invasive safe treatment. The CLS TRANBERG | Thermal Therapy System for high precision, image-guided laser thermotherapy enables minimally invasive treatments of tumours and soft tissues using MR or CT/US-guided procedures. During 2020, CLS is planning to launch new MRI-Integrated Thermometry software for the system designed to enable precise monitoring, real-time tissue temperature measurements, and cell damage calculations during treatments for exact therapy, precise guidance, and ablation control.

About Clinical Laserthermia Systems



Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ),develops and sells the TRANBERG|Thermal Therapy System and specially designed sterile disposable products for safe, gentle and effective treatment of cancerous tumors. The products are marketed for image-guided laser ablation (FLA, LITT) and for treatment with immuno-stimulating interstitial laser thermotherapy, imILT. The company, which is headquartered in Lund Sweden and has a subsidiary in Germany and Irvine, CA. is listed Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker CLS B. Certified Adviser (CA) is FNCASweden AB, Ph: +46 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se. Further information is available on www.clinicallaser.se .

This press release has been translated from Swedish. The Swedish text shall govern for all purposes and prevail in case of any discrepancy with the English version.