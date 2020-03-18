Web Presence: Rahim Hassanally: The Value of Creating Your Own Legacy

Family and loyalty are important things, both in life and in a career. But what if the career doesn't line up? Rahim Hassanally understands that dilemma all too well.

FAIRFIELD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2020 / Rahim Hassanally's family legacy was that of a chain of hotels, located in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Texas, and it is one heck of a legacy to have under your belt. However, that does not mean that it is necessarily something you actually care about. Not that you do not appreciate the offer or support from your family, but at the same time, people like Rahim Hassanally simply do not feel fully satisfied with this kind of set up. He believes that you should do what you want to do. For some that may be continuing the family legacy with your work, but for others like Rahim Hassanally, that means building a name for yourself. That can have a whole suite of benefits.

Rahim Hassanally: The benefits of going on your own

If you stick with family, there can be a major risk that when all is said and done, you have nothing personally to show for it. Nothing you built for yourself, but rather for some people getting a free ride career for your familial connections. Even if you are highly proficient at your job, it may prove difficult to shake yourself from the mindset that you would not have the position you have if you were not related. Perhaps the worst part of it is if you are someone who simply does not enjoy your family's business.

For those who have something they want to work towards, to achieve, one of the best pieces of advice Rahim Hassanally can give is this: do it. The longer you wait, the more difficult it will be to achieve your goals. This is not to say to be reckless, but as Wayne Gretzky famously said, "you miss 100% of the shots you don't take." You do not even have to care about hockey to appreciate that. If you don't try, you always miss out.

Rahim Hassanally: The risk associated with breaking off

Of course, taking the road less traveled is not all peaches and gravy; in fact, it can be downright difficult, according to Rahim Hassanally. Not only do you have to establish yourself in an industry where you do not have nearly as many connections in it as you would with your family's business, but you may also have to deal with a family scorned. This is not always the case, not nearly so, but some owners of family-owned businesses may feel slighted by the decision of one of their family members to go away from the family business tradition. You can't let this discourage you, Rahim Hassanally says, but at the same time, it is always good to leave things on a good note if possible.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/581373/Rahim-Hassanally-The-Value-of-Creating-Your-Own-Legacy