Mittwoch, 18.03.2020
Countdown: Heute Abend Klartext…
WKN: 3278 ISIN: GB00BWXC7Y93 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
18.03.2020 | 17:10
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Monthly Summary

PR Newswire

London, March 18

Fidelity Special Values PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Monthly Summary as at 29 February 2020

Copies of the above document have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM):

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

(Documents will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given)

The latest disclosable full portfolio is available on request.

18 March 2020

