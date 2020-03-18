UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Results of EGM
London, March 18
UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
(a non cellular companyincorporated in Guernsey with registration number 45387)
LEI Number: LEI number: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25
(The "Company")
18 March 2020
RESULT OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
At the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 18 March 2020, as required by the Company's Articles of Incorporation and set out in the Extraordinary General Meeting Notice and Continuation Circular sent to Shareholders on 24 February 2020, shareholders voted in favour of an Ordinary Resolution to approve the continuation of the Company.
Details of the proxy voting results which should be read along side the Notice are noted below:
|Ordinary Resolution
|For
|Discretion(voted in favour)
|Against
|Abstain
|That the continuation of the Company be approved
|961,227,632
|45,000
|12,500
|50,583
Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
