UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Results of EGM

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

(a non cellular companyincorporated in Guernsey with registration number 45387)

LEI Number: LEI number: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

(The "Company")

18 March 2020

RESULT OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 18 March 2020, as required by the Company's Articles of Incorporation and set out in the Extraordinary General Meeting Notice and Continuation Circular sent to Shareholders on 24 February 2020, shareholders voted in favour of an Ordinary Resolution to approve the continuation of the Company.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read along side the Notice are noted below:

Ordinary Resolution For Discretion(voted in favour) Against Abstain That the continuation of the Company be approved 961,227,632 45,000 12,500 50,583

Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.



Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

PO Box 255

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745001



