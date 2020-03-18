The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Electrolux held on February 21, 2020 resolved on a share distribution in newly formed company Electrolux Professional, whereby one (1) share of series A in Electrolux will entitle to one (1) share of series A in Electrolux Professional and one (1) share of series B in Electrolux will entitle to one (1) share of series B in Electrolux Professional. The Ex-date is March 18, 2020. The trading of shares in Electrolux Professional is expected to commence on March 23, 2020. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Electrolux (ELUXB). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=763691