Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: Publication relating to a transparency notification

Summary of the notification
As at 13 March 2020 Intervest Offices & Warehouses received a transparency notification dated 12 March 2020 from Patronale Group nv and Patronale Life nv, indicating that it holds 5,07% of the voting rights in Intervest following the acquisition or transfer of securities conferring voting rights or voting rights, and has therefore exceeded the notification threshold of 5%.
Attachment
- Transparency notification Patronale (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a1d1096d-fb7a-4020-9eac-090a98281409)
