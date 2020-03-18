Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.03.2020
Countdown: Heute Abend Klartext…
WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
Frankfurt
18.03.20
17:20 Uhr
17,200 Euro
-0,720
-4,02 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.03.2020 | 17:53
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: Publication relating to a transparency notification

Summary of the notification

As at 13 March 2020 Intervest Offices & Warehouses received a transparency notification dated 12 March 2020 from Patronale Group nv and Patronale Life nv, indicating that it holds 5,07% of the voting rights in Intervest following the acquisition or transfer of securities conferring voting rights or voting rights, and has therefore exceeded the notification threshold of 5%.

Attachment

  • Transparency notification Patronale (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a1d1096d-fb7a-4020-9eac-090a98281409)
