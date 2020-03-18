Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Capital Gearing Trust plc

To: PR Newswire

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:18 March 2020

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

On 18 March 2020 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") bought 85,000 of its own ordinary shares of 25p to be held in Treasury at an average price of 3,851.4823p each.

The Company's issued share capital consists of 11,611,563 ordinary shares, of which 172,300 ordinary shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 11,439,263.

The above figure (11,439,263) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

