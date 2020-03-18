Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latestsuccess story that highlights the challenges faced by ECG device manufacturers and illustrates how marketing analytics can help tackle them.

This success story offers in-depth insights into how Quantzig's marketing analytics solutions helped the ECG device manufacturer to gain a complete understanding of customers across channels and predict customer behavior.

In today's fast-paced medical device manufacturing environment, businesses must deploy an optimal marketing strategy to skilfully tackle the challenges and drive sales. Considering the dynamic business scenario, using pricing as a strategic lever to target potential customers and optimize customer reach proved to be challenging for an ECG device manufacturing company. This is when the approached Quantzig as the wanted to leverage its marketing analytics expertise to devise category-specific targeting strategies.

Quantzig's marketing analytics solutions offered benefits that helped the client to:

Improve Sales and

Profitability Identify New Growth

Opportunities Optimize Marketing

Campaigns Engaging with customers in real-time helped them understand and predict trends in customer behavior, thereby improving sales profitability. Our extensive research from multiple sources helped the client gain a complete understanding of customers across channels and identify new growth opportunities. The streamlined approach and advanced analytics solutions helped bring about drastic improvements in MROI and reduction in marketing spend.

According to Quantzig's marketing analytics experts, "To gain a front-line advantage in today's complex business scenario leading companies are transforming sales and marketing models to support dynamic business requirements."

The marketing analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Identifying market trends and metrics to measure marketing success

Leveraging analytics to predict outcomes and systematically allocate resources

