NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Electrolux AB (ELUXB) due to share distribution. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 41/20. Adjusted series have received an "X" the series designation. Adjusted series also received new ISINcodes and product IDs, which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=763699