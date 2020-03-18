Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Countdown: Heute Abend Klartext…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNFG ISIN: CA02156R1082 Ticker-Symbol: 9AJ1 
Tradegate
18.03.20
15:08 Uhr
0,034 Euro
-0,004
-11,46 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTIPLANO METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTIPLANO METALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,029
0,035
18:38
0,031
0,036
18:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALTIPLANO METALS
ALTIPLANO METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALTIPLANO METALS INC0,034-11,46 %