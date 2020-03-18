Canna Bizfair Offers Proprietary Virtual Trade Expo Platform, at Cost, to Legalized Cannabis & CBD Event Organizers Around the World to Ensure Business Continuity

- Legalized cannabis and CBD businesses rely heavily on global trade shows to create brand awareness and drive product sales

- The Canna Bizfair virtual trade expo platform provides a boundary-less online marketplace that presents opportunities for strong business partnerships and also brings the best brands to end consumer

LONDON, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing is a necessity across many countries. As per local government directives, many cannabis & CBD related events and trade shows have been postponed or cancelled. As a result, CBD businesses will likely miss out on the much needed exposure and global partnerships during its growth phase. While safeguarding employees, vendors and customers, a sunrise CBD industry should ensure that the business growth is not adversely affected.

"Our online trade expo platform presents a unique opportunity for cannabis & CBD brands to create awareness about genuine products from trustworthy brands on a global scale. It builds live market places which bring buyers directly to exhibiting brands. Using our platform, you can exhibit at or attend the virtual trade expo from anywhere in the world, whether you're at office or home and from any device. We sincerely hope and pray that people stay safe during this difficult situation and hence we have decided to offer the platform, at cost, to industry stakeholders and those who want to grow the industry," said Rishi Kudale, Marketing Director, Canna Bizfair.

Online retail is an important channel for legal cannabis & CBD businesses. Every day consumers are discovering new products through social media, online stores, influencers, reviews and word of mouth. This conversational commerce keeps the customer engaged and wanting for more. However, promotional restrictions from Google, Facebook and obscure regulations make it harder for businesses to properly educate their consumers. Hence, the virtual trade shows will not just be a necessity but it will become a norm in the cannabis & CBD industry in couple of years.

Benefits of the Canna Bizfair Virtual Expo platform -

Event organizers can create an online extension of their existing events or a completely online trade exhibition. The unified platform allows exhibitor and attendee management, creating expo hall layouts and detailed reporting at event and exhibitor level.

Exhibiting brands can create hyper-real expo stalls with interactive branding panels which can be updated with marketing collateral and promo videos in real-time.

Engage exhibitors, wholesale buyers, partners and retail customers from around the world through live chat

Industry delegates can showcase expertise and thought leadership through informative webinars that cover regulatory nuances to enter a new markets and latest technology trends.

Expo ROI and impact measurement with granular reporting metrics such as number of visitors, average time spent, number of document views, number of cards exchanged, etc.

"We have a pilot event CBD+VAPE WORLD 2020 coming up in May to showcase efficacy and impact of our virtual trade show platform and to on-board more event organizers. It is a 3-day online fiesta on a massive scale focused on bringing the entire CBD vape ecosystem on a single platform. You can not only explore demand in different markets but also meet reliable vendors and suppliers. There is an array of numerous benefits that exhibitors can expect from the platform," continued Rishi Kudale, during the press announcement. "We have an exciting Canna Bizfair Partner Program and have already partnered with an established event company in APAC to use our platform. We're in talks with few more from Europe & North America."

Canna Bizfair has extended the proprietary virtual trade expo platform, at cost till 31stAugust 2020 , that can accommodate hundreds of thousands of visitors around the world. The platform can be used by established event organizers focused on CBD, vaping, cannabis ancillary sub-domains like packaging, software technology, investment, insurance, logistics, etc.

Interested parties can write to partner@cannabizfair.com.

About Canna Bizfair:

Canna Bizfair provides a cutting-edge platform to plan, design, create & manage business focused online trade expos for legalised cannabis and CBD industry. The event organizers can build live ecosystems where business can grow and make meaningful connections from across the globe. Our events attract buyers, entrepreneurs and professionals from all over the world as well as your day to day consumer. Now deliver successful trade show while staying clear of expensive event logistics

You can attend world class events from anywhere, anytime and on any device.

Our proprietary Canna Bizfair Virtual Expo Center. An expansive 8,640 SqM expo arena is loaded with all the essential features to host successful cannabis trade expos and more. Exhibitors can choose from various customization options to create dynamic and hyper-real booths. Our 3D booths are equipped with interactive branding panels, so that you can showcase your products in the best manner.

For more details, please visit https://www.cannabizfair.com/

CBD+VAPE WORLD, May 8-10, 2020: https://www.cannabizfair.com/cbd-vape-world/

Exhibitor Features & Benefits: https://www.cannabizfair.com/exhibitor-brochure.pdf

Canna Bizfair Partner Program Dossier: https://www.cannabizfair.com/partner-brochure.pdf

Write to partner@cannabizfair.com