Mittwoch, 18.03.2020
ACCESSWIRE
18.03.2020 | 19:20
The Dewey Electronics Corporation Announces Posting of FY 2020 Second Quarter Financial Statements

OAKLAND, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2020 / The Dewey Electronics Corporation (OTC PINK:DEWY) announced that its financial statements for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, ending December 31, 2019, have been posted to the company's website, www.deweyelectronics.com.

CONTACT:

The Dewey Electronics Corporation
Michelle Tosney
201-337-4700 x120

SOURCE: The Dewey Electronics Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/581411/The-Dewey-Electronics-Corporation-Announces-Posting-of-FY-2020-Second-Quarter-Financial-Statements

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE