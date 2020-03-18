OAKLAND, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2020 / The Dewey Electronics Corporation (OTC PINK:DEWY) announced that its financial statements for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, ending December 31, 2019, have been posted to the company's website, www.deweyelectronics.com.
CONTACT:
The Dewey Electronics Corporation
Michelle Tosney
201-337-4700 x120
SOURCE: The Dewey Electronics Corporation
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/581411/The-Dewey-Electronics-Corporation-Announces-Posting-of-FY-2020-Second-Quarter-Financial-Statements