InventoryBase Workstreams Service Prepared to Support Letting Industry Logistics Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Industry-leading proptech platform, InventoryBase is at the forefront of promoting "business as usual" during the current situation. They are encouraging as many agents and providers within the lettings sector as possible to work together and support the property industry via their online Workstreams service .

At this time of uncertainty, everyone is rightly concerned and unsure of what to expect next, however, it's important to be as prepared as we can be and help our colleagues and businesses whilst trying to remain calm and keep things ticking over as much as possible.

With the government now advising anyone with a new persistent cough or fever, or those considered to be at risk advised to self-isolate under shielding, this will no doubt leave many agents in a difficult position. When it comes to completing inspections and reports, as people continue to move house and landlords need to understand maintenance concerns throughout this period, additional support will no doubt be required.

InventoryBase Workstreams enables providers of inventory reports and property inspections to continue to work and support businesses in need of assistance.

Independent clerks and providers of inventory reports and property inspections are able to register as suppliers and then bid for jobs submitted by local agents and landlords who need property reports to be completed.

Estate Agents and Letting Agents can benefit from InventoryBase Workstreams by being able to book inventory reports and mid-term inspections ad-hoc, whilst not having to worry about finding replacement staff. Clerks and providers benefit by being able to offer support to those in need and potentially increasing workload.

InventoryBase has also increased the level of support offered through its InventoryBase Academy platform to offer advice and guidance to all those working independently or as part of a larger team throughout this time.

Steve Rad, managing director, said:

"With Coronavirus having an effect on almost every industry, it's really important for us as a provider to do what we can to assist our customers and the wider property market. By using Workstreams, it enables Agents to keep providing a service to their customers, as well as giving those who are not affected by the Coronavirus an opportunity to take on additional work.

"As a company, we are committed to taking positive action during this time and will continue to monitor updates and follow all current advice and instructions from the Government. We are also offering additional support to clerks and customers via InventoryBase Academy to help ensure everyone is working safely and are equally committed to helping as much as we can during the coming weeks and months."

About InventoryBase

InventoryBase, part of Radweb Ltd, are providers of property inspection software, training and support for inventory clerks, property management companies and letting agencies of all sizes.

The platform enables clerks and property managers to manage both properties and staff on the move and is available on most mobile devices.

From workflows to audits and assisted scheduling, in-hand with online and offline training and support, InventoryBase provides the complete package for all professionals within the lettings industry.

