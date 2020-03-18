BlueInk Technologies: BlueInk Providing Free Electronic Signature Services During COVID-19 Crisis

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2020 / ?As businesses navigate the challenges posed by the Coronavirus, many are choosing to limit in-person interaction or having their employees work from home. BlueInk's eSignature and digital document software is a great tool to manage paperless workflows for businesses, employees, and many more working remotely, and they aim to assist.

"In light of the tremendous economic impact to businesses and individuals resulting from the virus, it became clear that our company needed to do whatever it can to help," said Faze Sharif, CEO of BlueInk. "Businesses and their employees are being confronted with the real possibility of working remotely and the expense can be prohibitive. Our team wants to do our part to allow for the interruption to be as minimal as possible, and help everyone during this time of hardship."

Businesses, employees, students and anyone else will receive the following:

Effective today, a BlueInk For All plan that is free for 6 months - until Sept. 15, 2020.

Up to 10 users can be added to the account.

No credit card will be required.

Remote Work with BlueInk

In case you are not familiar with BlueInk, they provide an eSignature and Digital Document software service. You can learn more about the features offered and workflows supported by browsing their website at www.blueink.com.

With most businesses requiring a variety of forms to be filled out and documents signed, BlueInk is providing a service to assist with these processes for companies and employees preparing for remote work environment. Some of the most important aspects of remote work and document processing are covered by BlueInk's "Free-for-All" account. From internal documents with multiple parties required for review and signature to customer or client forms, the platform will allow for the completion of all operational documentation remotely.

For more information, contact BlueInk at info@blueink.com or visit www.blueink.com for instructions on how to activate.

