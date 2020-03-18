In connection with the distribution of shares in Electrolux Professional AB to the shareholders of Electrolux AB, warrants and certificates with Electrolux AB as underlying have been adjusted. The adjustment will be effective as from March 19, 2020. Please see the attached file for information about the new terms and conditions for these warrants. Please contact the issuers for detailed information about the recalculation. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=763714