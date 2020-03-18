The global endoscopic closure devices market is poised to grow by USD 482.04 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the growing demand for MI procedures. In addition, the technological advances in endoscopic devices are anticipated to boost the growth of the endoscopic closure devices market.

The preference for minimally invasive (MI) approach among patients and healthcare professionals is increasing because it results in fewer complications, causes minimum pain, requires shorter hospital stays, and is more effective in comparison to conventional methods. For instance, surgeons employ MI procedures to carry out gastrointestinal surgeries, involving an incision from sternum to navel. This prevents major injury to the healthy tissues and offers better patient outcomes. MI procedures involve the use of flexible fiber-optic endoscope tubes, which are equipped with a video camera and torch to diagnose abnormalities within the patient body. This is propelling the adoption of endoscopes and endoscopic closure devices. Thus, the growing demand for MI procedures is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Endoscopic Closure Devices Market Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Established Pharmaceuticals, Nutritionals, Diagnostics, and Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation. The company offers Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System and Prostar XL Percutaneous Vascular Surgical System.

Armaly Brands Inc.

Armaly Brands Inc. is headquartered in France and offers products through the following business units: Application Services, Technology and Engineering Services, Consulting Services, and Other Managed Services. The company offers Managed Testing Services and Testing Services as its stress testing solution.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG is headquartered in Germany and operates under various business segments, namely Hospital Care, Aesculap, OPM, B. Braun Avitum, and Others. The company offers a range of titanium ligation-clips ranging from 150 mm, 203 mm, and 280 mm instrument lengths for 25 degree, 65 degree, and 90 degree jaw angulation.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Boston Scientific Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers Resolution Clip and Resolution 360 Clip.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The company offers MYNX Vascular Closure Devices and MYNXGRIP Vascular Closure Device.

Endoscopic Closure Devices Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Endoscopic closure systems

Endoscopic clips

Others

Endoscopic Closure Devices Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

