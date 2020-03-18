Authority Titans: Top 10 Entrepreneurs in 2020 to Watch

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2020 / The world of business is ever-changing and new entrepreneurs suddenly rise from the ashes of obscurity with their very own stories of success from time to time. The year 2020 is nothing short of that, with a handful of entrepreneurs quickly rising to the top let's get to know 10 entrepreneurs to watch out for in 2020:

David Meltzer

David Meltzer (@davidmeltzer) is the Co-founder of Sports 1 Marketing and formerly served as CEO of the renowned Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment agency. His life's mission is to empower OVER 1 BILLION people to be happy! This simple yet powerful mission has led him on an incredible journey to provide one thing…VALUE. He is a three-time international best-selling author, a Top 100 Business Coach, the executive producer of Entrepreneur"s #1 digital business show, Elevator Pitch, and host of the top entrepreneur podcast, The Playbook.

Justin Caballero

Justin (@jcab) is the Founder and CEO of Social X, a business consulting firm delivering modern tactics and strategies for today's business environment. Social X implements innovative initiatives to drive more revenue, lower overhead and take back time for its clients. Before starting Social X, Justin co-founded Total Property Solutions, a renovation management company that has renovated more than 250 properties since its inception in 2017. Justin is passionate about real estate, reforming education, and helping business owners effectively scale their organizations.

Wade Foxx

Wade Foxx (@wadefoxx) is a Serial Entrepreneur and keynote speaker, on a mission to help entrepreneurs disrupt the knowledge industry and turn their audience into loyal, paying customers. He's one of the most highly sought-after Marketing & Sales specialists when it comes to business development, advanced marketing strategies and innovative sales tactics. He built SpeakerAgency.com.au and 8FigureClosers.com, helping high-profile entrepreneurs - Joel Brown (@Addicted2Success), Jason Stone (Millionaire Mentor), Yahya Bakkar develop their businesses and refine their sales processes, and managing Jordan Belfort during his Australian Tour for Sasha Karabut.

Spencer Galbreath

Spencer Galbreath (@sg_lyfeconnoisseur) is an American entrepreneur with a diverse portfolio and a heavy consultant roster of clients. With decades of marketing experience and a creative lifestyle navigating the world of advertising, marketing, and branding, he has made a significant impact on the entertainment and lifestyle business. A dreamer, risk-taker, and innovator; he takes those aspects of his persona and manifests them into his day to day lifestyle --- in other words, they're his mantra. For more information visit http://drinnovators.com

Larry Flowers

Larry Flowers (@larryflowersjewerly)is an American entrepreneur, private high-end wholesale jeweler, luxury timepiece dealer, and founder of Larry Flowers Jewelry. Larry helps private clients build custom handcrafted jewelry such as engagement rings, bracelets, necklaces, earrings as well as all luxury watches such as Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe, Richard Mille and more. Flowers has succeeded in becoming the premier jeweler of professional athletes all over North America, including leagues such as the NHL, MLB and others. His growth in this industry has been attributed to his transparent way of doing business, which includes his simple yet effective motto: "I like to hit singles, and ask for referrals in return". This business approach has resulted in a clear win-win between Flowers and his clients.

Sean Whalen

Some label him brash, others say he is bold, many simply call him rude, but one thing you will always get from Sean Whalen (@seanwwhalen) is his unfiltered truth on any and all issues, politically correct or not. Sean's story of success at a young age, bankruptcy, and depression has been shared millions of times. Sean is the founder of multiple companies, but his role as founder and CEO of LIONS NOT SHEEP is closest to his heart. He's a best-selling author, strategic business coach, and life-changing keynote speaker.

Jake Nicks

Jake Nick's story is one of inspiration and overcoming adversity. After becoming homeless at age 20, Jake turned things around by simply meeting a need. He taught other companies how to create massive growth through servant leadership and guerilla marketing and has since then expanded his portfolio across many different niches. Jake's goal is to help people see the possibilities beyond their mindset and current thinking patterns. Now Jake runs 6 different companies and generates success not only for himself, but others as well. You can find him on Instagram @jakejnicks

Casanova Brooks

Casanova Brooks (@casanova_brooks) is an award-winning author, high energy keynote speaker, and real estate entrepreneur. From his battles with adversity in many stages of his life including stage four cancer to losing his mother, his job, and home in a matter of a couple of weeks. Starting with very limited resources he produced 46 deals and $8 million in his first year of real estate and now owns multiple businesses. Casanova now hosts the DreamNation Podcast and focuses on empowering others to develop their mindset to become the best version of themselves and thrive in life .





Jacob O'Connor

As a Senior in High School, most people are cramming last second homework in and trying to find the next party to go; not Jacob O'Connor (@venture.mentality). Jacob is only 18 years old but he has already developed an impressive network with many successful entrepreneurs including Ross Chaifetz, Sean Whalen, and Aaron Wagner through his podcast: Venture Mentality. Venture Mentality is a business/lifestyle podcast tackling some of the most pressing questions and helping people on their journey to achieving success.

Trent Shelton

A former NFL wide receiver that is now considered one of the most impactful speakers of this generation. He reaches over 60 million people weekly through hard-hitting videos and unprecedented engagement. Though based in Fort Worth, Texas with his wife and two children, Trent connects with people all over the world through his speaking engagements. Trent Shelton (@trentshelton) is now the founder and president of RehabTime and he has published a book called The Greatest You.

For more information about this article email Kivo at admin@authoritytitans.com.

SOURCE: Authority Titans

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/581417/Top-10-Entrepreneurs-in-2020-to-Watch