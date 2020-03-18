Belize, Central America, Mar 19, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Vextrader Group Limited (Vextrader) has ventured into establishing a leadership position in the forex and wealth management industry in Asia with the release of a suite of investment products tailored for the China market, and subsequently expanding to other Asia countries before the end of the year.Patrick Reid, Marketing Director, told reporters yesterday in a closed event that going forward, the focus would be on growing their position in the financial services space across Asia."We will put the majority of our efforts into expanding into China in the first half of the year, and subsequently India. China may be the largest emerging market in the world, but India has a rapidly growing population and dynamic economy that could eventually usurp China's primacy to become the largest emerging market in the world. India is also actively encouraging the entrance of foreign players into the market and its positive demographics and rapidly growing economy make it a great opportunity for international investors," Patrick noted.China's foreign exchange reserves rose more than expected in December as the yuan rebounded after Washington and Beijing reached a partial trade deal. China's foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest, rose US$12.3 billion in December to $3.108 trillion, central bank data showed on Tuesday. Economists had expected China's reserves to rise by US$7.4 billion to US$3.103 trillion.India's forex kitty is the sixth-largest in the world behind China, Japan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan and Hong Kong. Apart from foreign currency assets, the Reserve Bank of India also comprise gold, special drawing rights and reserve position in the IMF. Experts said that with the end of political uncertainty in the country after the general elections, India has become a favourable market for foreign investments.Vextrader will increase its budget and manpower to prepare for the coming increase in demand and aims to provide exceptional customer service and tailored solutions to customers.Company ProfileVextrader was established in Belize in 2011. Vextrader is a pioneer in the forex world, with over 10 years of experience, offering forex & CFD trading to the best traders around the world. Vextrader provides superior trading conditions, a perfect trading system and advanced trading tools in the financial industry. We have successfully cooperated with talented and experienced groups from all over the world. Today, Vextrader has rapidly grown into a global brand.Our mission is to keep pace with the global market demand and achieve the investment goals of our clients and investors. Vextrader offers foreign exchange, stock, index, futures, precious metals and commodities trading. Vextrader Group Limited is regulated under the supervision of FINTRAC (Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada).Company Philosophy and Customer CareVextrader's goal is to benefit each client by providing the tools and assistance required for success in the financial markets. The company's client service professionals are meticulously trained to deliver the highest level of customer service - more comparable to the worlds of banking and hospitality than of traditional brokers. Account managers are hand-picked to serve individual clients and customized trading packages are available for clients at every level, from novices to professional investors.Vextrader's support staff is available by telephone, live chat or e-mail 24/5 to help open accounts and answer questions regarding trading platforms and asset classes. Forex experts staffing the call center have the ability to field questions about the Vextrader's MT5 trading platform as well as the ability to assist with important tasks such as fund transfers.Services Available: A Complete Suite of Financial ProductsVextrader has chosen 50 of the most popular currency pairs and commodities like Gold, Crude oil and CFDs. The company serves its clients via the award-winning Meta Trader 5 trading platform and provides up-to-date market analysis for fast trades.Vextrader offers world-class service fueled by the founders' combined expertise, which they gained in the investment banking sector not just on the exclusive trading floors of private banks, but in the online trading world as well. Vextrader has implemented the most advanced and trusted technologies, used by corporate 500 companies, to protect its client's funds and privacy.Media ContactCompany: Vextrader Group LimitedContact Person: Patrick ReidEmail: support@vextrader.comWebsite: https://www.vextrader.comSource: Vextrader Group LimitedCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.