Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 18 mars/March 2020)

AREV Brands International Ltd. has announced a name change to AREV NanoTec Brands Inc. and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of (1) post-consolidation Share for every six (6) pre-consolidation Shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 9,457,808 common shares.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new CUSIP number on March 19, 2020.

The symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on March 18, 2020. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

AREV Brands International Ltd. a annoncé un changement de nom à AREV NanoTec Brands Inc. et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base de (1) action post-consolidation pour six (6) actions pré-consolidation.

Par conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 9 457 808 actions ordinaires.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sur une base consolidée et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 19 mars 2020.

Le symbole ne changera pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 18 mars 2020. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de réintégrer leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: le 19 mars/March 2020 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: le 20 mars/March 2020 New Name/ Nouveau nom AREV NanoTec Brands Inc. Symbol/Symbole: AREV NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 04018M103 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA04018M1032 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 04017H105/CA04017H1055

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com