During an extraordinary meeting on Monday 16, March, the Supervisory Board of Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB) [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] has been updated by the Management Board on the measures taken and applied immediately by country management teams, on three main areas:

1 As a priority, strong measures aimed at preserving the health of Groupe employees, by making extensive use of remote work from home, suspending travel wherever possible and prioritizing the use of video conference systems, and encouraging employees to work from home, including in regions that are less affected by COVID-19 pandemic. These measures enable the Groupe to ensure continuity in servicing our clients while ensuring the protection of the health of our employees;

2 Helping our clients through this crisis with an unwavering commitment to their business, by providing strategic, creative, technological and commercial support in every field, at any moment, and devising ad hoc solutions to safeguard their revenues as far as possible;

3 Rigorously managing operating costs, including the postponement of some expenses in order to get through the current situation.

The Supervisory Board approved of these measures and fully supports the Management Board. In addition, in view of the next Shareholders' Meeting (May 27, 2020), the Board has decided to maintain the 2.30 euros dividend per share, corresponding to an 8.5% increase compared to the previous year. The Groupe is maintaining the option for payment in shares, but without any discount. Given the current share price and the robustness of Publicis Groupe's balance sheet, which has around 4.9 billion Euros of available liquidity, the Board has effectively decided to submit to the shareholders' vote the choice of a payment in cash and the possibility to elect for payment in shares, but without any discount.

If approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 27, 2020, the calendar will be as follows:

- June 16: Last day to acquire shares giving right to dividends (last trading day, right attached)

- June 17 (before stock market opens): Ex-dividend date

- June 18: Record date

- June 19 July 3: Exercise period for the option to have the dividend paid in shares

- July 9: Payment date Listing of newly created shares and payment date of dividend (in cash or in shares).

