In response to current market volatility and COVID-19, law firm Schulte Roth Zabel (SRZ) has reconstituted its SRZ Market Conditions Working Group from the global financial crisis. The firm also opened its COVID-19 Resource Center at www.srz.com, and as of today, the lawyers have published more than 20 SRZ Client Alerts thus far this week on a range of crisis-related topics.

SRZ has the largest practice globally serving alternative investment managers. Alternative investment management encompasses credit and direct lending funds, hedge funds, private equity and real estate funds, activist investing, CLOs and specialty finance.

The Working Group consists of a core group of SRZ partners from several specialties and over 100 lawyers overall. The Working Group coordinates with regulators and trade groups on the latest governmental and regulatory actions, and shares market information in real time about the issues and opportunities fund managers are experiencing.

"Our Working Group was incredibly effective during the 2008 global financial crisis," said Marc Elovitz, SRZ co-managing partner. "We were able to empower, in real time, over 100 of our lawyers and our entire client base with good information about how alternative investment managers could handle changes in law and current business challenges."

"One of our biggest advantages historically is that our entire firm serves the alternative investment management industry, and we are highly integrated," said SRZ co-managing partner David Efron. "Clients trust us for the depth of our bench and advice that is viewed as market-setting."

"Watching the market volatility and economic impact of COVID-19, we are preparing clients now to deal with potential liquidity problems and valuation challenges that seem likely to arise as we approach the end of the month," said David Nissenbaum, co-head of the Investment Management Group. "We have dusted off the playbook."

"Equally, we are helping clients accelerate their efforts to take advantage of fundraising opportunities that the credit dislocations and market reset are presenting," said Stephanie Breslow, co-head of the Investment Management Group. "Our clients are incredibly nimble investors, and we have the resources ready to help them move quickly."

With a great depth of practice, SRZ advises on the formation and operation of a wide array of funds with varying investment strategies, including hedge funds, private equity funds, credit funds, distressed funds, real estate funds, activist funds and hybrid funds, among others. SRZ is consistently placed in the top tiers in rankings, including in Chambers and The Legal 500. SRZ was named one of the "Asset Management Practice Groups of the Year" by Law360. SRZ lawyers provide advice on U.S. and U.K. law to a wide variety of funds and managers located worldwide. Notably, SRZ is one of only a few law firms with a dedicated regulatory and compliance practice within its private funds practice. The lawyers have specialized expertise on the issues private fund managers face in setting up, running and growing their businesses.

