Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Countdown: Heute Abend Klartext…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DKCH ISIN: NL0012169213 Ticker-Symbol: QIA 
Xetra
18.03.20
17:35 Uhr
35,400 Euro
+1,210
+3,54 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
TecDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
QIAGEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QIAGEN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,920
35,510
18.03.
35,100
35,330
18.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
QIAGEN
QIAGEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QIAGEN NV35,400+3,54 %