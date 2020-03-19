PepsiCo in Thailand first to launch campaign, accessing premium TikTok inventory via The Trade Desk platform

The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD) and TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile video, have announced a new advertising partnership covering key Asia Pacific markets. The partnership will allow advertisers to directly access premium TikTok inventory across Asia-Pacific via The Trade Desk platform. TikTok is the first short-form video platform to integrate its ad offerings with The Trade Desk, making this a unique industry-leading development for brands in the region.

TikTok is a destination for creating and discovering real, interesting, and fun short-form mobile videos and brands are excited with the opportunity to connect with millions of users on the platform. The integration with The Trade Desk, a leading global advertising technology platform, will make it easier for advertisers to incorporate TikTok into their campaigns. PepsiCo is the first client to access TikTok inventory via The Trade Desk, running a campaign for the Lays portfolio in Thailand, with the Mindshare media agency.

"As our advertising solutions scale, we're always looking to partner with industry leaders like The Trade Desk to bring quality and high-performing advertising options to brands in Asia Pacific, including India. The key objective of this is to enable more brands to tap into TikTok's short-form mobile video as part of their omni-channel campaigns," said Sam Singh, Vice President of Monetization, India, TikTok.

"We are delighted to launch this partnership with TikTok across Asia Pacific," said Mitch Waters, Senior Vice President South Asia, The Trade Desk. "Everyone in this region understands the scope of TikTok's reach, particularly with smartphone native users in India and Indonesia. Brands will be able to scale their campaigns to include short video, simply and safely."

"The smartphone-first demographic across Asia is absolutely critical for PepsiCo," stated Arun Mehra, Sr. Director Marketing Services, PepsiCo. "The partnership between TikTok and The Trade Desk makes reaching this audience easier and more precise. Having piloted in Thailand, we are looking to extend our work through the partnership across the region."

Manivannan Ramasamy, Regional Managing Director, Mindshare, added, "Brands have been tracking the rise of short-form mobile videos worldwide, but particularly in Asia. The partnership between TikTok and The Trade Desk provides a measurable pathway to engage via this trend, while ensuring brand safety."

Campaigns that run on The Trade Desk Platform are pseudonymous, which means that they do not directly identify people. Clients and partners are prohibited from providing personal data into The Trade Desk platform, underlining TikTok's commitment to privacy. The partnership will also combine expertise in marketplace quality, blocking non-human impressions before they are purchased, thus ensuring brand safety. Currently, the partnership between The Trade Desk and TikTok covers 11 Asia-Pacific markets (including Southeast Asia, India, Australia and Japan) as well as Russia.

