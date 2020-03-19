Sales AI Leader - Vymo, Shares Merchant Aggregation Business Best Practices to Drive Recurring Revenue

- Vymo has enabled merchant aggregators like Go-Jek and Swiggy onboard partners at record speeds and help increase gross merchant revenue

BANGALORE, India, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vymo, an intelligent personal sales assistant for on-the-go sales teams, announced today that it will host a webinar titled 'The Future of Merchant Aggregation Business: Streamlining platform growth through data & intelligence' on Wednesday, March 26, 2020, at 12:30 PM IST. This exclusive session for merchant business leaders on how to optimize end-to-end merchant business value-chain will be hosted by Varun Ravichandran, Head of Industry Solutions at Vymo.

Varun drives Vymo's vision of crafting and delivering gold-standard solutions for key industries. He also leads Vymo's industry council, which brings together leaders and innovators in strategic industries to share insights and best-practices in sales transformation.

In a survey conducted by Accenture, 72% of SMBs across Asia-Pacific are unsure how to take advantage of digital platforms to grow their businesses. This poses a great opportunity for merchant aggregators to tap into this market and address the growing merchant needs. Platform businesses are looking for solutions best suited to their needs of sourcing, onboarding and driving revenue growth.

The webinar will cover best practices and examples of how leading aggregators have successfully expedited merchant operations and increased key metrics like GMV using intelligent automation and AI. Other points of discussion will include -

Scope for improvement in sourcing, onboarding, and engagement of merchants and understanding digitization objectives,

Optimizing key metrics of the merchant aggregation business through data & intelligence and prioritizing time, effort and resources

Building a playbook for success to operate at scale without losing efficiencies while balancing competitive pressures.

Webinar Registration Link: https://getvymo.com/webinar/powering-platform-growth

In case participants are not able to attend the live session, a recording of the presentation will be shared to all registered users.

Earlier in February 2020, Vymo hosted the Merchant Leaders Council - an exclusive gathering of elite merchant business leaders from across industry verticals, such as Go-Jek, Swiggy, Visa, RedBus, and many more. The discussions were centered around end-to-end merchant lifecycle management.

About Vymo

Vymo ( www.getvymo.com ) is a mobile-first sales solution used by the World's leading Platform Businesses such as Swiggy, Go-Jek, and Rappi to onboard over 100,000 merchants on to their platform and drive an aggregate GMV of over $14bn. Vymo has over 100K users across 55+ deployments across the World and is recognized by Gartner as a 'Cool Vendor'.

Related Links

Register for Webinar: https://getvymo.com/webinar/powering-platform-growth

Watch Vymo in action: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BfM4-6cFo8I

Download Logo: Logo

Media Contact

Gunjan Saha

Growth Marketer, Vymo

gunjan@getvymo.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1135249/Vymo_Webinar_Varun_Ravichandran.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1026997/Vymo_Logo.jpg