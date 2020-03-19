HK NGO: China's Victory over Virus on the Horizon

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 / China has put the COVID-19 outbreak under control while the pandemic is now spreading fast in the Western countries. According to the National Commission of Health of PRC, China reported another 13 confirmed cases, 11 deaths (all in Hubei), and 21 suspected cases in 31 provinces (autonomous regions, municipalities directly under the central government) and Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps from 0:00 to 24:00 on March 17, 2020. With effective prevention and control measures in place, China has secured a phased victory, and its people are regaining health and safety.

https://youtu.be/pw5hC7zv4tY

By taking decisive measures such as medical isolation during the outbreak, China stands with all of its people to make concerted efforts in winning the war against the novel coronavirus.

Some media have questioned our measures in the long run. Indeed, China has sacrificed a lot including its economic growth to contain the virus for the past two months. Now facts speak louder than words. These measures are proved to be effective and are being referred to by the Western countries as practical experiences in their fight against the infection.

At this moment, China has risen from a worst-hit country to be the de facto leading force in fighting against COVID-19 globally. At this moment, the international community is looking for help from China not only in production and supply of prevention and control materials, but also in experience sharing and exchange.

