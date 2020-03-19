The electronic shelf label market is expected to grow by USD 337.95 million during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200318005826/en/

Technavio has published a latest market research report titled Global Electronic Shelf Label Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Several online retailers are launching their physical counterparts to enable customers to make effective purchase decisions. This helps online retailers to compete with the market players that have well-established physical stores. Furthermore, the need to enhance customer experience, necessitates the deployment of innovative in-store technologies, such as smart shelves, augmented, and virtual reality enabled in-store assistants, and electronic shelf labels. These in-store technologies enhance the capabilities of ESLs and boost the overall user experience. Thus, the integration of modern in-store technologies by retail outlets for effective inventory management and improved customer experience will drive the adoption of ESLs over the next few years.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40022

As per Technavio, the increasing adoption of smart shelves will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Electronic Shelf Label Market: Increasing Adoption of Smart Shelves

The global retail industry is growing at a rapid pace because of the rising urbanization and the increasing disposable income of people. This is attracting investments in organized retail stores. For enhanced customer experience and efficient inventory management, retail operators are investing in smart shelves that incorporate several components and technologies, such as ESLs, 3D cameras, proximity sensors, weight sensors, LED sensors, NFC, and RFID. The integration of smart shelves enables retail operators to minimize labor costs and efficiently manage inventories. Thus, the adoption of smart shelves is increasing, which will have a significant impact on the growth of the electronic shelf label market during the forecast period.

The rising number of strategic partnerships and alliances, and the introduction of advanced ESL solutions will have a significant impact on the growth of the electronic shelf label market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Electronic Shelf Label Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the electronic shelf label market by product (LCD ESL, full graphic e-paper ESL, and segmented e-paper ESL), end-user (supermarkets and hypermarkets; convenience stores, department stores, and mass merchants; and drug stores, pharmacies, and others), technology (radio frequency, infrared, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The European region led the electronic shelf label market in 2019, followed by APAC, North America, MEA, and South America. During the forecast period, Europe is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the high concentration of major retailers in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Product segmentation

LCD ESL

Full graphic e-paper ESL

Segmented e-paper ESL

End-user segmentation

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Convenience stores, department stores, and mass merchants

Drug stores, pharmacies, and others

Technology segmentation

Radio frequency

Infrared

Others

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200318005826/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/