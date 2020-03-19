Notification of changes to: Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List Nasdaq Derivatives Market has decided to make changes to Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List The following changes have been made: Government Bills and Current value after New value after Change Bonds haircut haircut Austrian 5-10Y 94,0% 93,5% -0,5% British 5-10Y 93,5% 92,5% -1,0% Danish 5-10Y 96,5% 95,0% -1,5% Danish 10-20Y 95,5% 92,0% -3,5% Danish 20-30Y 92,5% 80,0% -12,5% Dutch 10-20Y 92,5% 89,5% -3,0% Finnish 10-20Y 89,5% 88,0% -1,5% French 0-5Y 97,0% 96,5% -0,5% French 5-10Y 92,0% 91,5% -0,5% French >30Y 76,5% 73,5% -3,0% German 0-5Y 97,0% 94,5% -2,5% Norwegian 5-10Y 92,0% 87,5% -4,5% Swedish 5-10Y 95,5% 94,5% -1,0% Covered Bonds Current value after haircut New value after haircut Change Swedish 0-5Y 94,5% 93,5% -1,0% Swedish 5-10Y 90,5% 88,5% -2,0% Swedish 10-20Y 81,5% 80,0% -1,5% Danish 5-10Y 80,0% 79,0% -1,0% Danish 10-20Y 80,0% 79,0% -1,0% Danish 20-30Y 80,0% 79,0% -1,0% For further information, please contact: Clearing Risk Management, telephone +46 8 405 70 88, or clearing.risk@nasdaq.com