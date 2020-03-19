Crédito Agrícola andEbury signed a partnership that will allow the bank's corporate clients to carry out foreign currency exchange and cross border transactions completely online.

The partnership is part of the CA group's growth and evolution strategy, which aims to continually offer more high quality digital services to corporate customers.

The Portuguese bank's corporate clients who access Ebury's services will be able to trade in more than 130 currencies at more competitive rates. This offering is aimed at the wide variety of companies that carry out, or have the potential to carry out, international business operations relating to the import and export of goods.

"This partnership is in line with CA Group's innovation strategy, offering its customers a service that helps businesses mitigate risks arising from international trade," said Licínio Pina, President of the CA Group.

"Ebury is delighted to be part of this pioneering partnership with a bank that is treading the path of innovation. It is the first time that a Portuguese bank has partnered with a fintech to provide this service to companies, streamlining their international transactions and allowing them to consolidate their internationalisation," underlined Duarte Líbano Monteiro, Country Manager for Ebury Portugal.

Crédito Agrícola is the only Portuguese cooperative financial institution with exclusively national capital, with the largest network of branches in the country. The bank has reinforced its focus on corporates, as this partnership shows, and it has consolidated its commitment to digital transformation through its several platforms.

Ebury is a fintech company specialising in foreign currency exchange and offering a range of financial solutions to SMEs trading internationally. Its headquarters are in London and it has 25 offices in 21 countries, across four continents, with more than a thousand employees.

