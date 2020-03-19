Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Countdown: Heute Abend Klartext…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JL2Y ISIN: NL0000303709 Ticker-Symbol: AEND 
Tradegate
19.03.20
08:14 Uhr
1,808 Euro
+0,031
+1,74 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
AEGON NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AEGON NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,792
1,824
08:28
1,791
1,824
08:29
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AEGON NV
AEGON NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AEGON NV1,808+1,74 %