Valeura Energy Inc.: Valeura Energy Announces Issuance of Stock Options

CALGARY / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE), (LSE:VLU) ("Valeura" or the "Company"), the upstream natural gas company focused on the Thrace Basin of Turkey, announces that on March 17, 2020 it issued an aggregate of 2,795,000 incentive stock options to a number of employees, officers, directors, and consultants, including an individual engaged in investor relations activities on behalf of the Company. The stock options are exercisable for a period of seven years at an exercise price of C$0.25 per share and will vest over a period of three years. The stock options were granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan, which has been approved by the Company's shareholders and the TSX.

Certain persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") were recipients of stock options as detailed below.

PDMR Position Volume Sean Guest Executive Director, President and Chief Executive Officer 550,000 Heather Campbell Chief Financial Officer 325,000 Peter Sider Chief Operating Officer 325,000 Gordon Begg Vice President, Commercial 325,000 Rob Sadownyk Vice President, Exploration 220,000 Tim Marchant Non-Executive Chairman 100,000 Russell Hiscock Non-Executive Director 100,000 Jim McFarland Non-Executive Director 100,000 Ron Royal Non-Executive Director 100,000 Kimberley Wood Non-Executive Director 100,000

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: William Sean Guest 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Valeura Energy Inc. b) LEI: 2549003ZBCOPPO06GY48 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Common shares ISIN: CA9191444020 b) Nature of the transaction: Grant of option to purchase common shares under Valeura's Stock Option Plan for a period of seven years from the date of grant, with an option price of $0.25 per share. c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) C$0.00 550,000 d) Aggregated information: - Aggregated volume - Price 550,000

C$0.00 e) Date of the transaction: March 17, 2020 f) Place of the transaction: Outside of trading venue

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Heather Campbell 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Valeura Energy Inc. b) LEI: 2549003ZBCOPPO06GY48 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Common shares ISIN: CA9191444020 b) Nature of the transaction: Grant of option to purchase common shares under Valeura's Stock Option Plan for a period of seven years from the date of grant, with an option price of $0.25 per share. c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) C$0.00 325,000 d) Aggregated information: - Aggregated volume - Price 325,000

C$0.00 e) Date of the transaction: March 17, 2020 f) Place of the transaction: Outside of trading venue

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Peter Sider 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Valeura Energy Inc. b) LEI: 2549003ZBCOPPO06GY48 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Common shares of Valeura Energy Inc. ISIN: CA9191444020 b) Nature of the transaction: Grant of option to purchase common shares under Valeura's Stock Option Plan for a period of seven years from the date of grant, with an option price of $0.25 per share. c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) C$0.00 325,000 d) Aggregated information: - Aggregated volume - Price 325,000

C$0.00 e) Date of the transaction: March 17, 2020 f) Place of the transaction: Outside of trading venue

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Gord Begg 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Vice President, Commercial b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Valeura Energy Inc. b) LEI: 2549003ZBCOPPO06GY48 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Common shares ISIN: CA9191444020 b) Nature of the transaction: Grant of option to purchase common shares under Valeura's Stock Option Plan for a period of seven years from the date of grant, with an option price of $0.25 per share. c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) C$0.00 325,000 d) Aggregated information: - Aggregated volume - Price 325,000

C$0.00 e) Date of the transaction: March 17, 2020 f) Place of the transaction: Outside of trading venue

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Rob Sadownyk 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Vice President, Exploration b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Valeura Energy Inc. b) LEI: 2549003ZBCOPPO06GY48 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Common shares ISIN: CA9191444020 b) Nature of the transaction: Grant of option to purchase common shares under Valeura's Stock Option Plan for a period of seven years from the date of grant, with an option price of $0.25 per share. c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) C$0.00 220,000 d) Aggregated information: - Aggregated volume - Price 220,000

C$0.00 e) Date of the transaction: March 17, 2020 f) Place of the transaction: Outside of trading venue

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Timothy R. Marchant 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Non-Executive Chairman b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Valeura Energy Inc. b) LEI: 2549003ZBCOPPO06GY48 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Common shares ISIN: CA9191444020 b) Nature of the transaction: Grant of option to purchase common shares under Valeura's Stock Option Plan for a period of seven years from the date of grant, with an option price of $0.25 per share. c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) C$0.00 100,000 d) Aggregated information: - Aggregated volume - Price 100,000

C$0.00 e) Date of the transaction: March 17, 2020 f) Place of the transaction: Outside of trading venue

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Russell Hiscock 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Valeura Energy Inc. b) LEI: 2549003ZBCOPPO06GY48 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Common shares ISIN: CA9191444020 b) Nature of the transaction: Grant of option to purchase common shares under Valeura's Stock Option Plan for a period of seven years from the date of grant, with an option price of $0.25 per share. c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) C$0.00 100,000 d) Aggregated information: - Aggregated volume - Price 100,000

C$0.00 e) Date of the transaction: March 17, 2020 f) Place of the transaction: Outside of trading venue

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: James D. McFarland 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Valeura Energy Inc. b) LEI: 2549003ZBCOPPO06GY48 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Common shares ISIN: CA9191444020 b) Nature of the transaction: Grant of option to purchase common shares under Valeura's Stock Option Plan for a period of seven years from the date of grant, with an option price of $0.25 per share. c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) C$0.00 100,000 d) Aggregated information: - Aggregated volume - Price 100,000

C$0.00 e) Date of the transaction: March 17, 2020 f) Place of the transaction: Outside of trading venue

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Ron Royal 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Valeura Energy Inc. b) LEI: 2549003ZBCOPPO06GY48 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Common shares ISIN: CA9191444020 b) Nature of the transaction: Grant of option to purchase common shares under Valeura's Stock Option Plan for a period of seven years from the date of grant, with an option price of $0.25 per share. c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) C$0.00 100,000 d) Aggregated information: - Aggregated volume - Price 100,000

C$0.00 e) Date of the transaction: March 17, 2020 f) Place of the transaction: Outside of trading venue

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Kimberley Wood 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Valeura Energy Inc. b) LEI: 2549003ZBCOPPO06GY48 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Common shares ISIN: CA9191444020 b) Nature of the transaction: Grant of option to purchase common shares under Valeura's Stock Option Plan for a period of seven years from the date of grant, with an option price of $0.25 per share. c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) C$0.00 100,000 d) Aggregated information: - Aggregated volume - Price 100,000

C$0.00 e) Date of the transaction: March 17, 2020 f) Place of the transaction: Outside of trading venue



