Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JHWY ISIN: NL0012768675 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Frankfurt
25.03.19
09:16 Uhr
1,369 Euro
+0,154
+12,67 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
IGEA PHARMA NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IGEA PHARMA NV 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IGEA PHARMA
IGEA PHARMA NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IGEA PHARMA NV1,369+12,67 %