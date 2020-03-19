The global aero structure equipment market is poised to grow by USD 306.59 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200319005224/en/

Technavio has published a latest market research report titled Global Aero Structure Equipment Market by Automated Production System 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Aero Structure Equipment Market Analysis Report by Automated production system (Fastening systems and Composite systems) Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://technavio.com/report/global-aero-structure-equipment-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the influence of nanocomposites in airframe manufacturing. In addition, the implementation of composite materials is anticipated to boost the growth of the aero structure equipment market.

The preference for and production of efficient airframe aero structures is increasing due to the growing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft. The airframe is the mechanical structure of an aircraft that includes undercarriage, fuselage, and wings. These lightweight structures are nanocomposite-based aircraft parts. OEMs in the aviation industry use carbon nanotube reinforced polymer (CNRP) as the composite material to develop the airframe structure. These aircraft parts have high multifunctional and mechanical properties. Thus, the influence of nanocomposites in airframe manufacturing is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Aero Structure Equipment Companies:

Ascent Aerospace LLC

Ascent Aerospace LLC operates the business under various segments such as Tooling, Automation, and Integration. The company offers simple semi-automatic solutions. The company also provides products for intelligent tooling, assembly tooling, additive manufacturing, facility tooling, and other purposes.

Broetje-Automation GmbH

Broetje-Automation GmbH offers products through the following business units: Automated Assembly, Drilling and Fastening, Sealing, and Software. The company offers Composite Handling System. They also provide automated fastening and positioning solutions and customized software solutions.

Electroimpact Inc.

Electroimpact Inc. operates under various business segments, namely Riveters, Drilling Machines, Accurate Robot Technology, Specialty Products, and Others. The company offers products such as Electromagnetic Dent Remover, Boeing 767, Boeing 737, and others. They also provide different types of drilling machines.

KUKA AG

KUKA AG offers products through the following business segments: Systems, Robotics, Logistics Automation, Healthcare, and China. The company offers Standardized Cells, Industrial Robots, Smart Software, and Customized Manufacturing Cells. They also provide automation solutions and customized solutions.

Lisi Aerospace SAS

Lisi Aerospace SAS offers products through the following business segments: Aerospace, Automotive, and Medical. The company offers products such as turbine cylinders, lockbolts, and latches, and expandable bolts. They also provide safety mechanical components and metallic and plastic assembly solutions.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Aero Structure Equipment Market: Automated production system Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Fastening systems size and forecast 2019-2024

Composite systems size and forecast 2019-2024

Aero Structure Equipment Market: Geographic Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports Include

Aerospace Fasteners Market Global Aerospace Fasteners Market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), application (commercial and business aviation and defense and space), and material (aluminum, titanium, superalloys, and steel).

Aerosol Valves Market Global Aerosol Valves Market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), application (cosmetics, household products, and others).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200319005224/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com