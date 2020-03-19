Orion Oyj: Orion cancels its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday 25 March 2020 and postpones it to a later date

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 19 MARCH 2020 at 12.20 EET



Orion cancels its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday 25 March 2020 and postpones it to a later date

Due to the development of the coronavirus situation and the announcements by the Finnish Government, Orion's Board of Directors has decided to cancel the Annual General Meeting convened for Wednesday 25 March 2020.

Orion takes the coronavirus situation seriously and does not want to jeopardise the health of employees, shareholders and other stakeholders that are attending the Annual General Meeting. The Finnish Government announced on 16 March 2020 that due to the coronavirus situation public gatherings will be limited to a maximum of ten persons. Due to these reasons, the Board of Directors of Orion has decided to cancel the Annual General Meeting convened for 25 March 2020.

Orion's Board of Directors will convene the Annual General Meeting at a later stage.

