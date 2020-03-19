The global digital English language learning market is expected to grow by USD 14.69 billion during 2020-2024 according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The acceptance of English as a global language and enrollment for online classroom programs by many learners relying on English language has increased in the recent years. This is further leading to an increase in introduction of virtual learning and blended learning applications such as English language learning apps. Both academic and non-academic learners use language learning apps to obtain high degree of learning flexibility. In addition, the penetration of digitization in the education industry and increase in investments in language learning startups have further propelled the adoption of digital modes of English language learning. Thus, the adoption of English as a global language will boost the growth of the digital English language learning market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the emphasis on bilingual and multilingual education will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Digital English Language Learning Market: Emphasis on Bilingual and Multilingual Education

The learning of a new language other than the primary language is becoming a trend since the advent of bilingual and multilingual education. The integration of information in two or more languages expands the accessibility of content by learners, which in turn, improves their memory and vocabulary. It also increases job opportunities and enhances their cognitive brain functions. For instance, Ocelot introduced an AI bilingual English language learning tool in September 2019. This tool serves students in colleges and universities by offering services in English and Spanish. Such tools encourage students to opt for English as a second language. The increase in number of English language learners is propelling the demand for digital English language learning solutions. Thus, with the emphasis on bilingual and multilingual education, the market for digital English language learning is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

"Increase in the number of language learning start-ups and cognitive approach toward English language learning are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Digital English Language Learning Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the digital English language learning market by end-user (non-academic learners and academic learners), deployment (on-premise deployment and cloud-based deployment), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the digital English language learning market in 2019. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the increasing number of start-ups, investments, steady growth of the economy and favorable government measures.

