SharpSpring, Inc.: SharpSpring Releases First-of-Its-Kind CRM-Integrated Video Calling and Screen Sharing to Address COVID-19

The New Feature Enables Agencies and SMBs to Maintain Human Interaction with Leads, Contacts and Customers in the New Work-From-Home Paradigm

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 / SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP), a leading cloud-based marketing and sales automation platform, today announced the release of integrated Video Calls, a free solution for SharpSpring customers, built to help marketing agencies and SMBs connect with leads, contacts and clients, mimicking an in-person experience.

"While Zoom, Slack, Skype, and other services have been amazing for us, SharpSpring Video Calls serves a different purpose. It makes communicating with leads, customers and coworkers insanely simple. In one-click, requiring no software, you can communicate with people outside your company without having to worry about what platform they may or may not be using," said Rick Carlson, Founder and CEO of SharpSpring. "It's built right into the CRM and designed to help companies land more deals, provide outstanding support, and help maintain and save customer relationships."

Social distancing and remote work have become essential in light of COVID-19, straining companies' ability to conduct business as usual. SharpSpring now enables users to open a contact record and immediately start a video call or share their screen - the process is as easy as placing a phone call. The tool also supports multi-party conferencing for real-time, group collaboration.

With the Team Calling feature, users can also communicate and screen-share within their own organization, so feeling connected is never a problem. As remote conversations increasingly become the new norm, instant video calls foster participation and collaboration across a company.

Now, more than ever, SMBs must optimize their digital marketing and sales strategy to prepare for the uncertain economic times ahead. At 1/10th the cost of competing solutions such as HubSpot, SharpSpring is known for its affordable, month-to-month pricing model. This, combined with its powerful suite of features - Video Calls, Chatbots, Meetings and more - empower SharpSpring agencies and SMBs to keep closing deals in any situation.

To learn more about SharpSpring, visit sharpspring.com today.

About SharpSpring, Inc.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing and sales automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible monthly contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors, making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at sharpspring.com.

