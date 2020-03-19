The global smart city market is expected to grow by USD 2118.14 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

C-suite executives are increasingly implementing advanced IT service delivery models due to the rising consolidation of IT infrastructures, such as networking systems and data centers. The adoption of IT services is increasing with the growing need for IT modernizations in healthcare, BFSI, telecom, and manufacturing sectors as well. This is boosting the need for better connectivity and sustainability, which, in turn, is propelling the deployment of smart city projects. Moreover, an increase in IT consolidation is leading to the migration of youth to metropolitan cities in search of job opportunities. This is further encouraging governments to develop smart cities for better surveillance. Thus, the increase in IT consolidation and modernization will boost the growth of the smart city market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the enhanced global broadband connectivity will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Smart City Market: Enhanced Global Broadband Connectivity

The adoption of 4G for IoT communication is increasing due to the low cost, efficiency, and flexibility associated with these networks. These networks have advantages such as high-quality multimedia communication, a broad spectrum of networks, seamless compatibility, and fast communication. The smart city ecosystem is expected to evolve with the increase in the availability of 4G LTE as they facilitate higher volumes and faster transmission of data. Thus, with the availability of such enhanced global broadband connectivity, the market for smart city is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

"Reduced prices of connected devices and the proliferation of smart city projects in emerging economies are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Smart City Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the smart city market by application (smart governance and education, smart energy, smart healthcare, smart security, and others), and geographic segmentation(APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The Europe region led the smart city market in 2019, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA. During the forecast period, the European region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the availability of high-speed wireless networks and increased connected devices such as smartphones and IoT penetration.

