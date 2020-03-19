The global medical textiles market is expected to grow by USD 2.99 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200319005259/en/

Technavio has published a latest market research report titled Global Medical Textiles Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Non-woven medical textiles are made from either natural fiber such as rayon, cotton, and wood-pulp or synthetic fibers such as low-cost bicomponent fibers, polypropylene, and polyester. They are extensively used in a wide variety of products such as bed linen and blankets, burn dressings, gowns, nasal strips, pillows, shoe covers, sponges, drug delivery devices, face masks, and filter media. They are also used in sutures, tissue scaffolds, towels, wraps, disposable underwear, dressings, baby diapers, apparel for patients and staff, absorbent pads, incontinence products, and more. The medical textiles market heavily relies on the import of non-woven medical textiles. Thus, the growing demand for non-woven medical textiles will boost the growth of the medical textiles market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41115

As per Technavio, the growing demand for nanofibers in the medical industry will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Medical Textiles Market: Growing Demand for Nanofibers in the Medical Industry

Nanofibers are extensively used for many medical applications in the biomedical and healthcare sectors due to their unique properties and functionalities. They are made from biocompatible or biodegradable materials. They are used in drug delivery, wound healing, and tissue engineering. Nanofibers are also used as bioactive material or drug carrier, enable tissue replacement in the human body, and effectively supports cell proliferation. The fibers used in medical textiles are treated with Nano synthesized materials. A medical textiles company, Asahi Kasei, plans to mass-produce cellulose nanofiber (CNF) by the end of 2020. Thus, the growing demand for nanofibers in the medical industry is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

"The increasing healthcare spending worldwide and expanding elderly population are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Medical Textiles Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the medical textiles market by application (surgical, healthcare and hygiene products, and extracorporeal), product (woven medical textiles, non-woven medical textiles, and knitted textiles), and geography(North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the medical textiles market in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as increasing rates of industrialization and urbanization.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Application segmentation

Surgical

Healthcare and hygiene products

Extracorporeal

Product segmentation

Woven medical textiles

Non-woven medical textiles

Knitted textiles

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200319005259/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com