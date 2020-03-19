Streetify Launches the World's Biggest Consumer Deals Site

- More deals than Groupon, Rakuten and TopCashback combined - in a global first, deals from over 50 voucher code, coupon, cashback and discount sites are pulled together in a single place

- Free App and Website ( streetify.com ) helps consumers create virtual shopping streets based on their interests and favorite brands and can visit nearly any mall or main street in the world in virtual form, with over 100 Million branded stores available

- Users can see where celebrities hang out, support their charities, buy from their sponsors and get tickets to events

LONDON, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Streetify is the new UK-based startup set to transform online shopping. Streetify takes the consumer experience to the next level with totally personalised virtual stores and streets. It is launching and available now in the US, Canada, UK, India and Australia.

Using Google and a couple of taps, consumers easily create virtual stores from their saved websites, and put them into beautiful Streets. Then, Streetify will search all the top deal sites such as Groupon, Rakuten, Honey, TopCashback, RetailMeNot, VoucherCloud, Quidco and more, for deals and offer them in the store windows. Users then choose the deal they want, and get it from the deal site that has it. Consumers, deal sites, businesses and Streetify all win.

"We all love a bargain but who has the time to check dozens of deal sites to find which ones have a deal for the particular product or service they're interested in?" said UK TV star Anthea Turner, Co-Director of Streetify. "We search all the main deal sites to save consumers time and money. If there's a deal online, shoppers will almost certainly find it on Streetify."

"86 percent of shoppers describe themselves as highly engaged deal seekers," said Martin Banbury, the founder and CEO of Streetify. "No surprise then that online deals account for around 7% of the rapidly growing $4.3 trillion e-Commerce marketplace - or around $300 billion worth of business each year. Streetify is looking forward to become a significant player in that huge market."

Shoppers can get started at streetify.com , or download the App from the AppStore, or GooglePlay.

