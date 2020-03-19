Custom Protection Services Inc. President, George M. Rutherford to be Featured on Fortunes Radio to Discuss Recently Announced Frontline Coronavirus Screening Service

CONROE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 / Custom Protection Services Inc. (OTCPINK:CSPS) ("Custom Protection', "CSPS', or the "Company'), an emerging leader in the tailored security and protection services marketplace is pleased to announce that the Company's President, George M. Rutherford will be featured on an upcoming live interview on Fortunes Radio to discuss its recently announced frontline screening solution for Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19"), the respiratory illness that results from infection by Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 ("SARS-CoV-2").

The interview will be live on-air Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT.

To listen live to the interview, you can dial in at 347-237-4097 or log on at www.buildingfortunesradio.com/live

The Custom Protection COVID-19 screening solution has been designed to be quick, non-invasive, and flexible in implementation, allowing clients to screen employees or customers as desired or necessary. The Company has finalized the logistics and is now offering the service to its clients.

Custom Protection Services Inc.

Custom Protection Services Inc. is a Delaware incorporated company with head offices in Conroe, Texas. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of security and protection services which can be tailored to meet specific needs and situations. Services offered include personal protection, risk analysis, crisis response, guidance & strategic planning, maritime protection, travel security, legal investigation and POA security programs. Client contracts range from hourly to yearly depending on the type of service being provided. The Company can fulfill any client contract by utilizing a network of specialized consultants. Management has 100+ combined years of experience conducting security and protection operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations.

