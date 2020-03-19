Impact Communications: Oranj Adds Active Asset Management to Its Model Marketplace for Financial Advisors

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 / Oranj, an end-to-end wealth management solution that helps independent financial advisors streamline their businesses through an easy-to-access and modern cloud-based platform, today announced that Allianz Global Investors has joined the expanding list of best-in-class asset managers who have made their model portfolios and products available on the free to low-cost Oranj platform.

"Allianz Global Investors has built its business on an extensive range of investment capabilities and a record of product innovations to meet clients' varied needs on their terms. Their commitment to active asset management has enabled them to develop deep and long-term relationships with clients that create and share value. 'Active' defines their entire approach as a business from the enthusiasm and entrepreneurial spirit of their employees to the company's self-critical assessment of performance. AllianzGI's active asset management is a valuable addition to the Oranj wealth management platform," said David Lyon, CEO and Founder of Oranj.

Allianz Global Investors is a leading active asset manager with over 790 investment professionals in 25 offices worldwide and managing $608 billion in assets for individuals, families and institutions.

"We are proud to partner with Oranj - a truly innovative wealth management technology platform that directly complements our mission to provide the best possible client experience for the RIA community," said Will Abbott, Head of RIA US at Allianz Global Investors. "Our commitment to active management and extensive sustainable investing expertise presents the platform with a differentiated product line-up that caters to the needs of advisors and the clients they serve."

Abbott continued, "Active is the most important word in our vocabulary. Active is how we create and share value with clients. We invest for the long term, employing our innovative investment expertise and global resources. Our goal is to provide a superior experience for our clients, wherever they are based and whatever their investment needs."

About Oranj

Oranj has reimagined financial advisors' technology so they can spend less time managing and more time advising. Oranj simplifies advisor technology without sacrificing sophistication by offering an end-to-end solution for investment management, rebalancing, trading, online onboarding and a client portal-all with award-winning account aggregation at its core. For more information about Oranj and its free to low-cost wealth management platform, visit www.runoranj.com or follow @runoranjdotcom on Twitter.

About Allianz Global Investors

Active is the most important word in our vocabulary. Active is how we create and share value with clients. We believe in solving, not selling, and in adding value beyond pure economic gain. We invest for the long term, employing our innovative investment expertise and global resources. Our goal is to ensure a superior experience for our clients, wherever they are based and whatever their investment needs.

Active is: Allianz Global Investors

Data as of September 30, 2019

CONTACT:

Grace Vogelzang or Corrine Smith

Impact Communications, Inc.

913-649-5009

ImpactMediaManager@ImpactCommunications.org

CorrineSmith@ImpactCommunications.org

