Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 18-March-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 217.87p INCLUDING current year revenue 223.24p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 211.39p INCLUDING current year revenue 216.77p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---