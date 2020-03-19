Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank: Share buyback programme concluded and transactions in relation to the programme

In week 12 Arion Bank purchased own shares on Nasdaq Iceland and Swedish Depository Receipts (SDR) on Nasdaq Stockholm. See further details below.

Share buyback on Nasdaq Iceland:



Week Date Time Number of shares Share price Purchase price (ISK) 12 16.03.2020 09:30 99,998 59.90 5,989,880 12 16.03.2020 09:30 200,000 59.90 11,980,000 12 16.03.2020 09:30 100,002 59.90 5,990,120 12 16.03.2020 12:43 200,000 59.80 11,960,000 12 16.03.2020 13:37 89,800 59.60 5,352,080 Week 12 Total 689,800 41,272,080

Buyback of SDR's on Nasdaq Stockholm



Week Date Time Number of SDR's Price per SDR Purchase price (SEK) 12 16.03.2020 284,354 4.30 1,224,002 12 17.03.2020 261,578 4.18 1,092,690 Week 12 Total 545,932 2,316,692

The transactions are carried out in accordance with the Bank's share buyback programme that was announced on both stock exchanges on 31 October 2019 and initiated on the same day.

The Bank held 94,582,427 of own shares and SDRs prior to the transactions in week 12. Following the transactions Arion bank has purchased 95,818,159 shares and SDRs under the share buyback programme that corresponds to 5.28% of issued shares in the Bank. Since the launch of the share buyback programme the Bank has bought in total 82,523,109 shares and 12,915,830 SDRs. The purchase price for the purchased shares was 6,639,999,016 and SDR's was SEK 78,484,595.

The share buyback programme has now been concluded. According to the share buyback programme a maximum of 100,000,000 shares/SDRs in total could be purchased, corresponding to 5.5% of the issued share capital. The total consideration for purchased shares and SDRs should not exceed ISK 8.0 billion in total.

The Programme was carried out in accordance with applicable laws and regulations in Iceland and Sweden, including Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("MAR"), Icelandic acts on limited liability companies, No. 2/1995 and on securities transactions, No. 108/2007, and Icelandic regulation on insider information and market manipulation, No. 630/2005.

For further information please contact Arion Bank's Investor Relations at ir@arionbanki.is or Theodor Fridbertsson, Head of Investor Relations, +354 856 6760.