Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
+++ Das Puzzle setzt sich zusammen - Immer mehr Details über das Weltklasse-Nickelprojekt kommen rein +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 907651 ISIN: US4576422053 Ticker-Symbol: ID6 
Frankfurt
19.03.20
08:37 Uhr
0,770 Euro
-0,160
-17,20 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INNODATA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INNODATA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,780
0,805
13:41
ACCESSWIRE
19.03.2020 | 13:32
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Innodata Inc.: Innodata Announces Date of Annual Shareholder Meeting

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 / INNODATA INC. (NASDAQ:INOD) today announced that its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders is scheduled for Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 11:00 AM eastern time at the company's corporate headquarters, 55 Challenger Road, Suite 202, Ridgefield Park, New Jersey 07660.

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 8, 2020 will be eligible to vote at the annual meeting.

About Innodata

Innodata (NASDAQ: INOD) is a leading data engineering company. Prestigious companies across the globe turn to Innodata for help with their biggest data challenges. By combining advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML/AI) technologies, a global workforce of over 3,000 subject matter experts, and a high-security infrastructure, we're helping usher in the promise of digital data and ubiquitous AI.

Company Contact

Suzanne Srsich
Innodata Inc.
ssrsich@innodata.com
(201) 371-8033

SOURCE: Innodata Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/581240/Innodata-Announces-Date-of-Annual-Shareholder-Meeting

INNODATA-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE