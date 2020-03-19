Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc.: Perma-Fix Reports 88% Increase in Revenue to $22.1 Million and $930,000 of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders for the Fourth Quarter of 2019

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 / Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) (the "Company") today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights:

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased 88.1% to $22.1 million versus $11.7 million for the same period last year

Services Segment revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased 341.0% to $11.8 million versus $2.7 million for the same period last year

Treatment Segment revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased 13.5% to $10.3 million versus $9.0 million for the same period last year

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased to $4.7 million versus $1.3 million for the same period last year; gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2018 included $1.0 million of closure costs related to the East Tennessee Material and Energy Corporation ("M&EC") facility

Achieved net income attributable to common stockholders of $930,000, or $0.08 per share for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to a loss of $2.4 million, or ($0.20) per share for the same period last year

Generated adjusted EBITDA (defined below) of $1.7 million compared to a loss of $167,000 for the same period last year (see reconciliation to GAAP below)

Mark Duff, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "2019 was a transformative year for the Company, as we more closely aligned our nuclear services and waste treatment capabilities, which has allowed us to provide a truly unique and integrated offering for our customers. At the same time, we are realizing the benefits of our recently implemented strategic plan and business development initiatives. This is best illustrated by the fact we've been awarded over $65 million in new contracts since the beginning of 2019. We achieved this revenue growth despite the federal government's continuing resolutions, which temporarily reduced spending. Moreover, we have increased our sales pipeline and our Services Segment backlog."

"In respect to COVID-19, we have seen certain field projects temporarily suspended and waste shipments delayed into the second quarter. We continue to monitor the situation carefully, but believe we are well positioned to weather such disruptions given our current backlog and balance sheet. Most importantly, Perma-Fix is a safety driven organization, committed to our employees, and we will keep investors apprised of any developments."

Financial Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $22.1 million versus $11.7 million for the same period last year. Revenue from the Services Segment increased by $9.1 million to $11.8 million from $2.7 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in revenue within our Services Segment was primarily due to the awards of several contracts/task orders for project work since the latter part of the first quarter of 2019, the result of successful implementation of our strategic plan in winning contract bids. Revenue for the Treatment Segment increased approximately $1.3 million to $10.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 from $9.0 million for the corresponding period of 2018 primarily due to higher averaged price waste resulting from revenue mix.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $4.7 million and $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2018 included additional closure costs recorded in the amount of approximately $1.0 million in connection with the closure of the Company's M&EC facility.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $1.2 million versus an operating loss of $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Net income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 was approximately $1.0 million as compared to net loss from continuing operations of $2.4 million for the corresponding period of 2018. Net income attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $930,000 as compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Earnings per share (both basic and diluted) attributable to common stockholders was $0.08 for the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to loss per share (both basic and diluted) of $0.20 for the corresponding period of 2018.

The Company's Adjusted EBITDA at December 31, 2019 was approximately $5.2 million from continuing operations as compared to approximately $2.0 million for the corresponding period of 2018. The Company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA before research and development costs related to the Medical Isotope project, closure costs accrued for M&EC subsidiary and net gain on exchange offer of Series B Preferred Stock of M&EC. Both EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with Accounting Principles Generally Accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), and should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, earnings as an indicator of operating performance or cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The Company believes the presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is relevant and useful by enhancing the readers' ability to understand the Company's operating performance. The Company's management utilizes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a means to measure performance. The Company's measurements of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar titled measures reported by other companies. The table below reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, both non-GAAP measures, to GAAP numbers for income (loss) from continuing operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (In thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1,014 $ (2,432 ) $ 2,732 $ (1,074 ) Adjustments: Depreciation & amortization 373 360 1,342 1,455 Interest income (72 ) (83 ) (337 ) (295 ) Interest expense 139 74 432 251 Interest expense - financing fees 69 10 208 38 Income tax expense (benefit) 58 337 157 (936 ) EBITDA 1,581 (1,734 ) 4,534 (561 ) Research and development costs related to medical Isotope project 87 552 314 811 Closure costs accrued for M&EC subsididary - 1,015 330 3,323 Net gain on exchange offe of Series B Preferred Stock of M&EC - - - (1,596 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,668 $ (167 ) $ 5,178 $ 1,977

The tables below present certain financial information for the business segments, which exclude allocation of corporate expenses:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (In thousands) Treatment Services Medical Treatment Services Medical Net revenues $ 10,285 $ 11,796 $ - $ 40,364 $ 33,095 $ - Gross profit (loss) 3,326 1,329 - 12,248 3,336 - Segment (loss) profit 2,189 478 (87 ) 7,820 795 (314 )

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) (Audited) (In thousands) Treatment Services Medical Treatment Services Medical Net revenues $ 9,063 $ 2,675 $ - $ 36,271 $ 13,268 $ - Gross profit (loss) 1,331 (58 ) - 7,197 1,264 - Segment (loss) profit (62 ) (563 ) (552 ) 5,493 (756 ) (811 )

COVID-19

As a result of COVID-19, the Company has been informed that certain field projects for remediation work are being suspended until further notice due to precautions associated with the risk of potential virus spread among staff and client. Additionally, at this time, certain customers have delayed waste shipments to the Company into the second quarter of 2020 that were originally scheduled for the first quarter of 2020. In the event that work is suspended or halted on further remediation projects and/or waste shipments from our clients are further suspended or halted, such impact could have a material impact to our results of operation. Additionally, the Company may, among other things, temporarily cease/limit waste treatment operations and/or temporarily cease/limit field project operations due to COVID-19.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

