Q-nomy and Veridos GmbH recently deployed an integrated solution to the Department of Immigration and Passports of Bangladesh, comprising Q-nomy's customer flow management software and Veridos identity solutions technology

Q-nomy Inc., a leading global provider of omnichannel customer journey and customer experience optimization solutions, today announced its cooperation with Veridos, a Berlin-based company delivering end-to-end solutions and services for worldwide governmental identity needs.

The two companies also announced the recent successful completion of a first joint project, delivered by Veridos as part of its 12 year contract with the People's Republic of Bangladesh for the supply, installation, and implementation of next generation electronic passports and border control systems in Bangladesh. The long-term contract covers the entire value-chain for ePassports from security paper right through to eGates and the set-up of a local passport factory with high-tech equipment.

With Q-nomy's platform as part of the solution, citizens can submit passport applications online and schedule an appointment at their selected passport office within Bangladesh, to be served on time and with ease.

"We are thrilled to partner with Veridos and truly excited about the opportunities this partnership opens" says Lior Miller, VP Business Development at Q-nomy. "Especially in light of the speed, efficiency, and success with which this first joint project in Bangladesh was delivered."

"Q-nomy's technological platform and the continuous support during the implementation of the project enabled us to deliver a well integrated solution to our customer. We are looking forward to enhance the system for large scale passport offices in the future for instance with adding queue management solutions", says Dietrich Neumann, Project Director at Veridos.

About Q-nomy Inc.

Q-nomy is a leading software vendor providing solutions that optimize true omnichannel digital and physical business processes and customer journeys. Q-nomy helps global businesses and organizations to perform better by streamlining the customer journey in physical and online points of sale, service, and care. Q-nomy has over 1200 installations in five continents in healthcare, government, finance, telco, retail, and education organizations.

About Veridos

Veridos is a world-leading provider of integrated identity solutions. Governments and public authorities in more than 100 countries trust the company's uniquely comprehensive product portfolio. The company creates end-to-end solutions and services perfectly tailored to meet every government identity need. These range from paper to security printing, electrical chip components, enrollment, identity management systems, personalization and issuance, mobile ID solutions, and border control solutions including eGates. Governments can acquire best-in-class passports, ID cards, driver's licenses, and more, or even the facilities to manufacture their own. Learn more about Veridos at www.veridos.com.

