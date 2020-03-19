PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover totaled 11.8 million tons in January 2020 19-March-2020 / 15:22 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover totaled 11.8 million tons in January 2020 March 19, 2020 NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) informs that its normalized cargo turnover (with the sale of NGT LLC taken into account) grew by 5.6% in January 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. NCSP Group's cargo turnover normalized indicators for 2019: turnover through NGT LLC and Berth No. 3 from January 1, 2019 to May 1, 2019 is not taken into account in the transshipment volume. Key drivers · Growth in oil transshipment volumes by 789 thousand tons against the backdrop of increased turnover of this raw material in the ports of the Russian Federation. Liquid cargo In January 2020, transshipment of liquid cargo at NCSP Group's terminals was up by 9.7% or 869 thousand tons year-over-year and amounted to 9,845 thousand tons. Transshipment of crude oil reached 6,291 thousand tons (an increase of 14.3% or 789 thousand tons) and of oil products - 3,489 thousand tons (an increase of 3.2% or 108 thousand tons) against 2019. The volume of vegetable oil transshipment (20 thousand tons) is close to the January 2019 level (22 thousand tons). Turnover of liquid fertilizers (UAN) amounted to 45 thousand tons. Bulk cargo In January 2020, transshipment of bulk cargo at NCSP Group's terminals increased by 48.2% or 210 thousand tons year-over-year and amounted to 644 thousand tons. The volume of iron ore raw materials transshipment raised by 68.8% or 138 thousand tons and amounted to 339 thousand tons. Coal transshipment grew to 187 thousand tons (by 51 thousand tons or 37.7%). Chemical cargo transshipment increased by 63 thousand tons (2.6 times). The volume of raw sugar transshipment totaled 5 thousand tons. This drop was due to the growth of beet sugar exports from Russia to Asian CIS countries amid the following circumstances: · continued growth in raw sugar market price; · reduced cost of Russian beet sugar in the domestic market. General cargo In January 2020, transshipment of general cargo at NCSP Group's terminals was down by 26.4% or 353 thousand tons year-over-year and amounted to 984 thousand tons. The decrease in volumes was mainly due to lower turnover of ferrous metals and cast iron, which amounted to 872 thousand tons (-30% or 378 thousand tons), caused by unfavorable conditions in both segments of foreign markets: cast iron and finished products. Transshipment volumes of non-ferrous metals reached 88 thousand tons, an increase of 36 thousand tons (+69%) amid high activity in the aluminum market. Turnover of timber and perishable cargo comprised 16 thousand tons and 8 thousand tons, respectively. Container turnover NCSP Group's container transshipment through its berths totaled 355 thousand tons or 40 thousand TEU in January 2019, which is 21.3% less in tons and 21.4% less in TEU compared to the previous year against the background of reduced volumes of freighted import containers. Other cargo In January 2020, the share of other cargo transshipment at NCSP Group's terminals amounted to 12 thousand tons, which is 22% higher than in the same period last year. NCSP Group's cargo turnover in January 2020/2019 (thousand tons) January Change 2020 2019 thousand tons % Cargo turnover, 11,838.879 11,206.541 632,338 5.64% total Liquid cargo, total 9,845.023 8,976.021 869,002 9.68% Crude oil 6,290.901 5,502.344 788,557 14.33% Oil products 3,488.745 3,380.521 108,223 3.20% UAN 45,035 71,273 -26,238 -36.81% Oils 20,343 21,883 -1,541 -7.04% Bulk cargo, total 643,810 434,275 209,535 48.25% Chemical cargo 102,072 39,022 63,050 161.58% Iron ore raw 339,497 201,137 138,360 68.79% materials Other ore cargo 10,615 4,789 5,826 121.65% Coal 187,035 136,268 50,767 37.26% Sugar and other 4,590 53,059 -48,469 -91.35% General cargo, 983,569 1,336.070 -352,501 -26.38% total Ferrous metals and 872,213 1,249.851 -377,638 -30.21% cast iron Timber 16,053 30,575 -14,522 -47.50% Timber (thousand 29,188 55,591 -26,404 -47.50% cubic meters) Nonferrous metals 87,770 51,863 35,907 69.24% Perishable cargo 7,533 3,781 3,752 99.22% Containers 354,556 450,441 -95,885 -21.29% Containers 354,556 450,441 -95,885 -21.29% Containers 39,800 50,660 -10,860 -21.44% (thousand TEU) Other 11,921 9,734 2,188 22.48% NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group's cargo turnover in 2019 amounted to 142.5 million tons. The Group's consolidated revenue as per IFRS totaled USD 951 million in 2018. NCSP Group is comprised of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.

