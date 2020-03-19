Media Alert: Supermicro Announces its First GPU Live Forum

Supermicro's Product Experts to Provide Product Insights, Features, and Product Updates

SAN JOSE, California, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 24, 2020, Supermicro will present its first GPU Live Forum. An expert line-up of Supermicro product managers will share insights and updates on the industry's broadest portfolio of NVIDIA GPU systems. Attendees will experience product panel discussions, product demos, networking opportunities with live Q & A, and a unique chance to chat live with Supermicro product experts in our virtual environment.

Sessions will include:

GPU Accelerated VDI Solution Powered by NVIDIA vGPU

High-Density Computing Blade Servers & GPU Options

Intelligent Edge Computing with NVIDIA EGX

End-to-End AI with Supermicro's Validated NGC and EGX Platforms

Accelerating Distributed DL Training with Optimized GPU Computing Solution

Infrastructure Challenges within GPU-CPU Workflows

What: Supermicro GPU Live Forum

Where: This is a digital-only event - it will include booth presentations and demos, as well as in-depth breakout sessions and live Q&A.

When: Beginning March 24, 2020. All sessions and information will remain live for a year.

Please click here for more information and to register.

