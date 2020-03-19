Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.03.2020
+++ Das Puzzle setzt sich zusammen - Immer mehr Details über das Weltklasse-Nickelprojekt kommen rein +++
WKN: A0MKJF ISIN: US86800U1043 
Berlin
19.03.20
08:08 Uhr
14,206 Euro
-2,406
-14,48 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
19.03.2020 | 14:04
Media Alert: Supermicro Announces its First GPU Live Forum

Supermicro's Product Experts to Provide Product Insights, Features, and Product Updates

SAN JOSE, California, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 24, 2020, Supermicro will present its first GPU Live Forum. An expert line-up of Supermicro product managers will share insights and updates on the industry's broadest portfolio of NVIDIA GPU systems. Attendees will experience product panel discussions, product demos, networking opportunities with live Q & A, and a unique chance to chat live with Supermicro product experts in our virtual environment.

Sessions will include:

  • GPU Accelerated VDI Solution Powered by NVIDIA vGPU
  • High-Density Computing Blade Servers & GPU Options
  • Intelligent Edge Computing with NVIDIA EGX
  • End-to-End AI with Supermicro's Validated NGC and EGX Platforms
  • Accelerating Distributed DL Training with Optimized GPU Computing Solution
  • Infrastructure Challenges within GPU-CPU Workflows

What: Supermicro GPU Live Forum

Where: This is a digital-only event - it will include booth presentations and demos, as well as in-depth breakout sessions and live Q&A.

When: Beginning March 24, 2020. All sessions and information will remain live for a year.

Please click here for more information and to register.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (Nasdaq: SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, Building Block Solutions and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SMCI-F

© 2020 PR Newswire