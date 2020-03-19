Recruiter.com to Present at the Spring Investor Summit on March 25th-26th in New York City

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. ("Recruiter.com" or the "Company") (OTCQB: RCRT), will be presenting at this year's New York City based Investor Summit on March 25th-26th.

Recruiter.com is disrupting the traditional $150B recruiting and staffing industry by aggregating nearly 25,000 small and independent recruiters under its software platform, giving them access to large enterprise customers and advanced technologies.

The Recruiter.com network offers recruiting solutions for employers of all sizes, with bespoke enterprise recruiting (leveraging teams of independent recruiters built and managed by vertical) and Recruiters On Demand. Recruiters On Demand provides onsite and virtual recruiters to businesses that need the support of additional recruiters.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting small-cap and micro-cap companies with qualified investors. The Spring Investor Summit will take place at the Essex House, featuring over 500 registered executives and investors.

About Recruiter.com

Recruiter.com is a leading recruiting marketplace. By empowering the largest network of small and independent recruiters with an innovative web platform, AI-driven job matching, and SHRM-certified recruitment training, Recruiter connects employers with top professional job candidates and on-demand recruiting solutions. Learn more at https://www.recruiter.com/investors.html.

The Investor Summit

During the current climate of concern, The Spring Investor Summit will now take place virtually, featuring over 500 registered executives and investors.

Investors will still be able to view all the company presentations directly in the conference event platform on the event days. 1:1's will now be scheduled and conducted via phone lines with a dedicated PIN for each meeting.

You can view our company presentation via webcast here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/33650 on March 25th, 2020 at 1:25 p.m. EST.

SOURCE: Recruiter.com

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/581462/Recruitercom-to-Present-at-the-Spring-Investor-Summit-on-March-25th-26th-in-New-York-City