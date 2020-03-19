Annovis Bio to Present at the Online Spring Investor Summit on March 25

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 / Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE American: ANVS), a clinical-stage drug platform company addressing Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and other neurodegenerative diseases, is scheduled to present at the Spring Investor Summit on March 25 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Due to ongoing concerns from COVID-19, The Spring Investor Summit, which was originally scheduled to take place in New York City, will now be hosted virtually.

Investors will be able to view Annovis Bio's presentation directly on the conference event platform on March 25 at 3:30 p.m. EST. One-on-one meetings will now be scheduled and conducted via phone lines with a dedicated PIN for each meeting.

To view the Annovis Bio webcast, visit https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/33641 on March 25, 2020 at 3.30 p.m. EST.

About Annovis Bio

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (Annovis) is a clinical-stage, drug platform company addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD) and Alzheimer's in Down Syndrome (AD-DS). We believe that we are the only company developing a drug for AD, PD and AD-DS that inhibits more than one neurotoxic protein and, thereby, improves the information highway of the nerve cell, known as axonal transport. When this information flow is impaired, the nerve cell gets sick and dies. We expect our treatment to improve memory loss and dementia associated with AD and AD-DS, as well as body and brain function in PD. We have an ongoing Phase 2a study in AD patients and plan to commence a second Phase 2a study in PD patients. For more information on Annovis, please visit the company's website: www.annovisbio.com.

About Spring Investor Summit

The Spring Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting small-cap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

